Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his larger-than-life personality, both on-screen as well as off-screen. For his fans, he is the ultimate and can do anything, even the impossible. In fact, people bring humours on him as they believe he can do the ‘impossible’. While Rajinikanth and his family always take the humour in a lighter manner, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a funny meme on Rajinikanth over the current COVID-19 spread across the globe.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his official Twitter handle to share this funny meme. In his tweet, he questioned why Rajinikanth is not doing anything to destroy Coronavirus.

He further added, “Corona treats every1 equally from Sharuk khan to flop actor to Modi to beggar to beautiful to ugly woman all equally which our Gods weren’t doing and that’s why in anger it closed down temples mosques and churches to teach a lesson to all Gods and we poor devotees r suffering (sic).”

“Never heard the word social distancing in English language before and now it has become the most used word in English language (sic).”

The Coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China has spread across the entire planet. The cases are only rising with each passing day in India and people are taking the right precautions by staying at home. As of now, India has recorded nearly 500 cases with 10 fatalities.