Rahul Gandhi backs movie ‘Phule’, calls it a wake-up call for social justice

Rahul Gandhi on ‘Phule’: Political heavyweights are rallying behind ‘Phule’—a powerful biographical drama that brings to screen the extraordinary lives of social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for ‘Phule’. His post didn’t just praise the storytelling—it called for a larger cultural shift.

“’Phule’ is not just a film or a biography. It’s an important step in bringing Bahujan history to the forefront—something that has long faced denial in our education system,” Gandhi wrote.

‘Phule’ सिर्फ़ फ़िल्म या जीवनी नहीं, बहुजन समाज के उस इतिहास को मान्यता देने की एक अच्छी पहल है, जो हमारी शिक्षा की मुख्यधारा से गायब है। ऐसी फ़िल्में और बननी चाहिए जो बहुजन इतिहास और संघर्ष को सामने लाएं – उन्हें देखकर, पढ़कर और पहचानकर ही न्याय की आवाज़ और बुलंद होगी। pic.twitter.com/OrCBvdkmkN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2025

He went on to say that more such films need to come out to amplify the voices of justice and ensure these stories aren’t forgotten.

Directed by National Award-winner Ananth Mahadevan, ‘Phule’ opened in theatres on April 25, 2025, and has already sparked conversations far beyond cinema halls.

Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in lead roles, the film dives deep into the journey of the iconic couple who battled caste discrimination, gender inequality, and illiteracy in 19th-century India.

Their revolutionary efforts laid the foundation for several progressive movements in the country.

The buzz around the movie received another boost during a special screening in Mumbai on May 1, where Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was in attendance. The minister didn’t hold back his praise, calling ‘Phule’ “a cultural milestone” and “essential viewing” for everyone—including MPs and even the President of India.

“This film shines a much-needed light on the contributions of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. I think it should be tax-free across India so that more people can watch and learn,” Athawale said in a press statement.

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, visibly moved by the positive reception, expressed gratitude. “This movie was made with heart and historical truth. I’m so glad Athawale ji appreciated it—it means a lot when leaders acknowledge the relevance of these stories,” he said.

Despite some initial backlash over its bold depiction of caste-based discrimination, ‘Phule’ has struck a chord with both audiences and politicians.

Backed by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, and distributed by Zee Studios, the film has sparked crucial conversations about India’s social fabric.

The film also features seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Darsheel Safary in supporting roles.