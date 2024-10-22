Raghav Chadha’s birthday tribute to ‘princess’ Parineeti Chopra

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha melted hearts as he wished his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, a happy birthday.

The couple, who tied the knot last September in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, continue to captivate fans with their public displays of affection. This latest birthday post from Raghav has been no exception.

Raghav shared a collection of photos, including some from their vacations together. The first image captures Parineeti enjoying a snowy landscape, while the following photos show the couple looking happy and in love.

One image stands out in particular, showing Raghav sweetly kissing Parineeti on the cheek, a moment that fans have already labeled as their favorite. Another photo depicts Parineeti in a recording studio, reflecting her vibrant career alongside her personal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

However, it was Raghav’s heartfelt message that truly stole the show. In his caption, he expressed his love and admiration for his wife, calling her his “most precious gift.”

He went on to praise her laughter, beauty, and grace, saying, “Sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person… As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true.” Raghav’s touching words made it clear just how much Parineeti means to him, finishing the post with, “Happy birthday, my princess!”

Parineeti, clearly moved by the post, responded in the comments section with “Ragaiiiiii” followed by several heart emojis. Even her cousin, global superstar Priyanka Chopra, couldn’t resist chiming in with a sweet message of her own.

As the couple continues to charm the internet with their romance, Parineeti has been balancing her personal life with her thriving career. She was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.