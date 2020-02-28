Irrfan Khan is returning to the movies with Angrezi Medium and his co-stars from the film, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal are in awe of the actor’s dedication towards his work despite health issues. In early 2018, Irrfan had revealed his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from the public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. He started filming for Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his hit Hindi Medium, in April last year.

Deepak, who had also worked with Irrfan on the 2017 film, said he was amazed by his passion for the craft.

“We did talk about his health. I was amazed looking at his passion for acting and strength and courage for his work. He was very much involved in the film and when someone is so involved he forgets about everything else, like what he is going through. When he starts performing he forgets everything, this is his commitment to his job,” he told.

The actor praised producer Dinesh Vijan for creating a schedule that suited Irrfan’s routine.

“He had set a fixed time for the shoot, from 10 am to 12 pm and then a break of two-and-half to three hours and then the work would begin only when Irrfan was ready.

“This schedule was followed in Udaipur, London and other places. It was really sweet of Dinesh to workaround like this,” he said.

Ahead of the trailer launch of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan had shared an emotional video and said he won’t be able to promote the film due to health issues.

Radhika, who plays his daughter’s character in the Homi Adajania-directed film, said she wants him to recover completely.

“His message got everyone emotional. At the end of the day, it is his film. He is Irrfan Khan, his work speaks for himself, he doesn’t need to be physically present,” she said.

The actor said Irrfan is a thorough professional and working with him was a learning experience.

“He is so warm and not intimidating at all. He has no tantrums. He made me feel comfortable, the credit goes to him. He is an institution in himself in terms of everything.

“I would observe him. He is so talented but he makes everything look effortless, I wanted to know their process, I wanted to know how they approach a scene,” she added.

Angrezi Medium, also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey is scheduled to be released on March 13th.