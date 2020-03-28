While everyone is at home as the entire country is under lockdown amidst Coronavirus scare, the Sacred Games actress Radhika Apte recently visited a hospital. The actress posted a picture of herself wearing a mask, on her official Instagram handle,

But, the actress is doing absolutely fine. Radhika clarified in her caption that the visit was not for COVID-19 checkup. Alongside the picture, the actress wrote: “Hospital visit! Not for COVID – 19 (Sic).”

View this post on Instagram Hospital visit! #notforcovid19 #nothingtoworry #alliswell #safeandquarantined 😷 A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Mar 27, 2020 at 3:39am PDT

She accompanied her posts with the hashtags #Nothingtoworry, #alliswell and #safeandquarantined.” Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma commented on her post: “OMG. Take care dear… God bless you.”

On Friday morning, Radhika Apte shared a throwback photograph from a year ago. The caption on the post read, “Exactly one year ago.. I was in heaven.” She added the hashtags #loveofdiving, #diving, #ocean and #readsea.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, a total lockdown has been imposed for three weeks to fight the spread of the virus. On Tuesday night, PM Modi addressed the nation and said, “From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family… Every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.”

Radhika Apte famously starred in Netflix shows and films like Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul. She also featured in PadMan, AndhaDhun, and Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest.