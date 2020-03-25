Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai had been in the news since its inception. Radhe is one of the much-anticipated films of the year and has created much buzz among the audience. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, when everything is still, Salman Khan fans have been yearning to know more about his upcoming film and his character.

The movie will see an Eid release and Salman Khan kicks it up a notch higher as the actor will be seen battling not one or two but three villains in his upcoming movie Radhe. The three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.

Previously, Salman and Randeep have worked together in movies like Kick and Sultan. Gautam Gulati is a known face in the television industry and has also worked in films.

Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on May 22nd 2020 and will see Salman Khan in the lead along with Disha Patani. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Radhe will observe a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9. These three films will observe a Box Office clash in May 2020.