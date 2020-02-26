Disha Patani is an avid social media user. The actress keeps on giving treat to her fans by posting pictures, workout pictures, video, or friends and family photos. As soon as the actress updates her social media accounts, within no time, her post goes viral. And this time is no different.

The Malang actress, on Wednesday, took to her official Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai wherein she is seen chilling with the team.

In the video, Disha asks her team as to what are they shooting for and a moment later, all of them say ‘Radhe Radhe’. While the shooting of Radhe is on its last leg, as per latest reports, it is being said that Salman Khan wants to release the trailer of the film on the occasion of Holi, and if things go as planned, all of Salman fans will be treated with Radhe on Holi.

During a recent interview, Disha Patani, who has shared screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat, opened up on working him again at such an early stage in her career as she said that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood and she never imagined that she will get another chance to work with him again, after Bharat. Moreover, Disha revealed that when Bharat did well, she was just happy with the fact that she worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for Radhe came, she was on cloud nine. “I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune,” shared Disha.

Now on Wednesday, the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped the first look of Disha from a song sequence in the film- “Do You Love Me“, and In the still, Disha sizzles in a black shimmery bikini.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and next, she will be seen in Radhe.