‘Race 4’ confirmed: Producer Ramesh Taurani plans new cast and director

Under the banner of Tips Films, Ramesh Taurani has produced several blockbuster commercially successful films, with the ‘Race’ franchise holding a prominent position among them. In a recent update, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed ‘Race 4’.

The initial two installments were directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. However, in the third installment, Salman Khan took on the lead role under the direction of Remo D’Souza. The third film faced heavy trolling on social media platforms. Here’s what we know about the new project.

In an interview, Taurani confirmed that the script for the ‘Race 4’ installment is ready and casting announcements will come out soon. However, he also mentioned, “The cast will be new. I can’t comment on whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not. It will go into production by the end of the year. The director has not been finalized yet.”

Advertisement

In the same interview, the producer also confirmed that the sequel to Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta’s 1998 hit ‘Soldier’ is under production, alongside a spin-off of the 2021 horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police,’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Additionally, the producer mentioned that the father-son duo of David and Varun Dhawan will collaborate on another film backed by Tips. “We are working on an entertaining movie with a love story and great music featuring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan. It will commence production soon.”

The first ‘Race’ film premiered in 2008 and quickly became a fan favorite with its gripping story and action sequences. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles alongside Anil Kapoor. It proved to be a massive box office success, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

The sequel, ‘Race 2,’ released in 2023, featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, and Anil Kapoor in key roles, continuing the storyline of its predecessor. However, the third film took a different direction, loosely connected to the previous two and introducing a new cast, including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor.

On the professional front, Salman Khan last appeared in the action-packed ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and is currently filming for ‘Sikandar.’ Whether the star will return for the fourth installment of ‘Race’ remains undisclosed.