For filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, “Raanjhanaa” is a film very close to his heart. He is naturally happy that seven years after release, fans still remember the film with as much fondness as they showered on it when it opened on June 21, 2013.

“It is fantastic to learn that even after seven years of release, people still listen to Raanjhanaa’s music and shower the same kind of love. It is a film very close to my heart and I’m happy that my film continues to make people smile,” said, whose other notable directorial features include “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”.

“Raanjhanaa” starring Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor, introduced Tamil star Dhanush in Bollywood. In fact, apart from AR Rahman’s lilting music it was Dhanush’s performance, as a Benarasi Hindu boy in love with a Muslim girl, that primarily gave the film its winning factor.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, “Raanjhanaa” also featured Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Meanwhile, Rai is currently gearing up for his upcoming romantic drama, “Atrangi Re”. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush.