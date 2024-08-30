R Madhavan gets nervous for ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ re-release

Actor R Madhavan is brimming with both excitement and nerves as his 2001 romantic drama, ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, hits theaters again. Announcing the re-release via Instagram, Madhavan shared his feelings about revisiting the film after so many years. “I don’t know why I’m so nervous,” he admitted in the video. “The film is coming back after more than two decades, and I hope you enjoy it as much as you did back then.”

‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and featuring Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, marks the Bollywood debuts of both R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Scheduled for its return from August 30 to September 5, this beloved movie has a special place in the hearts of many.

Jackky Bhagnani, a producer with a personal connection to the film, expressed his enthusiasm in a statement. “’Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ was my first project as an Assistant Director,” he said. Bhagnani reminisced about his early days on set, working closely with Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza. He noted the film’s enduring popularity, particularly among the younger audience, thanks to its memorable soundtrack.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ is a remake of his Tamil film ‘Minnale’. Despite past speculation about a sequel, Madhavan has clarified that there are no plans for one. In 2020, he addressed the rumors on Twitter, joking about the need for an “age-appropriate” script should a sequel ever be considered.

The film’s soundtrack remains a favorite, with songs like “Sach Keh Raha Hai,” “Dil Ko Tumse,” and “Zara Zara” still resonating with fans.