Proud dad Big B gushes over Abhishek’s ‘Bob Biswas’ trailer

The news that grabbed maximum excitement is Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Bob Biswas’. Since its trailer has been surfaced on the Internet recently.

Remembering our famous Bob Biswas starring Saswata Chattopadhyay in the film ‘Kahani’ may make an easy to get the upcoming story of a contract killer ‘Bob Biswas’ essayed by Bachchan Junior.

Proud moments clicked long back but the one mentionable is Big B, when he took to his Twitter handle to hail his son. He shared the trailer with a note “T 4100 – I am proud to say you are my Son ! … BYCMJBBN.”

Abhishek replied to the tweet with a wordplay, he tweeted, “Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us.”

This year Abhishek’s luck favoured getting praised a second time from his father. When his film ‘Guru’ completed 14 years, he got an appraisal from Big B.

Talking about ‘Bob Biswas’, the film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment also stars Chitrangda Singh and is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 3.

(With inputs from IANS)