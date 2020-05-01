Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Producers Guild of India (PGI), passed away early on Friday. 60-year-old Makkar died due to a massive heart attack in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement, PGI remembered Makkar for his immense contribution in the growth of Indian film and television industry.

The statement read, “Today we lost our pillar of strength. Kulmeet is irreplaceable. His passion, integrity,resourcefulness and commitment were only matched by his deep empathy and unique ability to find a way through the toughest situations. Today we have lost someone who has played an integral role – always unassumingly and behind the scenes to nurture and grow the Indian film and television industry. Our dearest Kulmeet, you will always be missed. Your legacy will live on.” Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adrash shared the official statement on his Twitter handle.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from Producers Guild of India. pic.twitter.com/4LsxCAM7wP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

Deeply saddened with the news, many bureaucrats, filmmakers, industrialists including Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai and actor Sanjay Suri among others paid tributes to Makkar on their respective social media handles.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Karan Johar wrote, “Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India….relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement… you left us too soon…We will miss you and always Remember you fondly…. Rest in peace my friend (sic).”

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India….relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement… you left us too soon…We will miss you and always Remember you fondly…. Rest in peace my friend… pic.twitter.com/GUcapyjfMo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

”

“Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family,” Ashoke Pandit said.

Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet.

Heartfelt condolences to d family.

ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Sanjay Suri wrote, “Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad (sic).”

Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 1, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “We will miss you #KulmeetMakkar #OmShanti (sic).”

“Another shock to Bollywood. Kulmeet Makkar. Passed away coz of heart attack. Our precious friend of Film and TV industry and CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all. We will miss you,” Ghai said.

Another shock to BOLLYWOOD 👤 KULMEET MAKKAR

Passed away coz of heart attack

Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all

We will miss u sir!

RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QopEs9Zdng — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 1, 2020

2020 seems to be the worst year for India, especially for the entertainment industry as it also lost Irrfan Khan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.