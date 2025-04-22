Priyanka Chopra to receive Global Honor at star-studded Gold Gala 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to dazzle at this year’s Gold House Gold Gala, where she’ll be receiving a major honour for her two-decade-spanning career that’s taken her from Bollywood royalty to a global powerhouse.

The glittering event — dubbed the “Asian Pacific Met Gala” — will unfold on May 10 at the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

It promises to be a glamorous evening, with over 600 trailblazers and changemakers coming together to celebrate cultural impact, legacy, and representation. And Chopra is right at the heart of it all.

She’ll be awarded the Global Vanguard Honor, a brand-new accolade created to spotlight figures who’ve built bridges between Asian Pacific and Western entertainment industries.

And honestly, if anyone fits that bill, it’s Priyanka Chopra.

From winning Miss World in 2000 to delivering hits in Bollywood, and then successfully crossing over to Hollywood with ‘Quantico’, ‘The White Tiger’, and ‘Citadel’, Chopra’s journey is the blueprint for global stardom.

Also being honoured are filmmaker Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’), rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and legendary director Ang Lee (‘Life of Pi’, ‘Brokeback Mountain’).

The evening will also mark the unveiling of the 2025 A100 List, which highlights 100 of the most influential Asian Pacific figures across industries — a nod to changemakers who are shaking up the status quo.

Bing Chen, CEO and co-founder of Gold House, captured the spirit of the evening, calling it more than just a celebration: “The Gold Gala is where the future of culture is launched.” Referring to this year’s theme, ‘First Light’, Chen added that the honorees are not just breaking new ground for themselves but are “lighting the way” for everyone else who follows.