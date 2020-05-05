Seeing the ongoing global pandemic, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in isolation with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles for more than a month now. Amidst this, she has been giving glimpses of her daily activities on her social media handle.

And now, going by her new pictures on Instagram, it seems that Priyanka is now savouring every bit of her time with niece Sky Krishna. On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with her niece, giving glimpses of their playtime.

In the pictures, the little one can be seen giving her aunt a ‘Pretty Princess’ makeover. She places a tiara over Priyanka’s head in the first photograph and can be seen applying eye-shadow on her aunt’s face with confidence, in the second. The third picture shows the end result of her makeup session as Priyanka poses for the camera with overflowing lipstick and out of place eye makeup.

Alongside the picture, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May..This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess (sic).”

The internet can’t stop gushing over the photos. As of now, the pictures have more than 1,807,333 likes. Priyanka’s fans and friends loved the pictures and commented on her new makeup look.

Earlier also, Priyanka shared a cute video of her lifting the li’l girl as weights while lying on the couch. She captioned the video, “No gym, no problem (sic).”

View this post on Instagram No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 2, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

The actress recently joined Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities for the ‘I For India’ digital concert, aimed at raising funds to help healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus. She had also participated in WHO’s live stream event ‘One World Together at Home’ to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

Earlier, the actor pledged $100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic. Nick and Priyanka also donated to several organisations, including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat Covid-19.