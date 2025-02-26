Preity Zinta calls Maha Kumbh experience ‘sad’—Here’s why!

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took a spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh, immersing herself in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam. The experience, she says, was nothing short of “magical, heartwarming, and a bit sad.”

Sharing glimpses of her visit on Instagram, Preity reflected deeply on her emotions. Dressed in a saffron salwar suit, she participated in one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, capturing the significance of the moment in a series of photos and videos.

“This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela, and it was magical,” she wrote. “No matter how hard I try, I cannot put into words how I felt. It was heartwarming because I went with my mom—it meant the world to her.”

However, the experience also stirred a sense of introspection. “It was sad because I wanted to be liberated from the cycles of life and death, only to realize the duality of life and attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children, and the people I love? No, I’m not.”

Preity’s note touched upon the deep connections that bind us. “The strings of attachment are strong and mighty. No matter what your attachments are, your spiritual journey is ultimately a solo one.” She concluded her reflection with a powerful thought: “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience.”

Her visit to the Maha Kumbh aligns her with several other celebrities who have made the pilgrimage this year. Just a day earlier, actress Katrina Kaif also participated in the event, expressing her gratitude for being part of such a sacred tradition.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina shared her excitement: “I feel very fortunate to be here. The energy, beauty, and significance of everything is overwhelming. I’m looking forward to spending the whole day here.” Accompanied by her mother-in-law, she also took blessings from Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was recently spotted taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh as well.