# Bollywood

Preity Zinta calls Maha Kumbh experience ‘sad’—Here’s why!

The Maha Kumbh is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, held at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Millions of devotees take a holy dip.

Statesman Web | February 26, 2025 12:14 pm

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took a spiritual journey to the Maha Kumbh, immersing herself in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam. The experience, she says, was nothing short of “magical, heartwarming, and a bit sad.”

Sharing glimpses of her visit on Instagram, Preity reflected deeply on her emotions. Dressed in a saffron salwar suit, she participated in one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, capturing the significance of the moment in a series of photos and videos.

“This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela, and it was magical,” she wrote. “No matter how hard I try, I cannot put into words how I felt. It was heartwarming because I went with my mom—it meant the world to her.”

However, the experience also stirred a sense of introspection. “It was sad because I wanted to be liberated from the cycles of life and death, only to realize the duality of life and attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children, and the people I love? No, I’m not.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif visits Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela, calls it a “fortunate” experience

Preity’s note touched upon the deep connections that bind us. “The strings of attachment are strong and mighty. No matter what your attachments are, your spiritual journey is ultimately a solo one.” She concluded her reflection with a powerful thought: “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience.”

Her visit to the Maha Kumbh aligns her with several other celebrities who have made the pilgrimage this year. Just a day earlier, actress Katrina Kaif also participated in the event, expressing her gratitude for being part of such a sacred tradition.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina shared her excitement: “I feel very fortunate to be here. The energy, beauty, and significance of everything is overwhelming. I’m looking forward to spending the whole day here.” Accompanied by her mother-in-law, she also took blessings from Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Katrina’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was recently spotted taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh as well.

