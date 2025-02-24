Katrina Kaif visits Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh Mela, calls it a “fortunate” experience

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif made a spiritual stop in Prayagraj on Monday, joining the Maha Kumbh Mela—one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

During her visit, Katrina met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and sought his blessings. Speaking about her experience, she shared her excitement and gratitude.

“I feel very fortunate to be here this time. It’s a beautiful experience, and I’m grateful for it. Meeting Swami Chidanand Saraswati was truly special. I’m just beginning to explore everything, and the energy here is incredible. I’m looking forward to spending the entire day at the Mela,” she told ANI.

This spiritual journey follows a similar visit by Katrina Kaif’s husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, who participated in the Maha Kumbh rituals on February 13. His visit came ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held at the sacred Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers—continues to attract millions, including well-known personalities. Earlier in the day, actor Akshay Kumar also took a dip in the holy waters, expressing appreciation for the arrangements.

“I’m thankful to CM Yogi ji for the excellent organization here. The facilities are well-managed, and everything is running smoothly,” Akshay said, acknowledging the efforts of the officials and security personnel.

With the grand event drawing to a close, the final major bathing ritual is scheduled for February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s Information Department, nearly 630 million people have already visited the sacred site.