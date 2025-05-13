Preity Zinta blasts sexist troll linking her to Maxwell’s IPL form

Preity Zinta doesn’t shy away from calling out nonsense—and she proved that again during a recent Q&A with fans on X (formerly Twitter), where one user crossed a line.

It started as a lighthearted interaction, but quickly turned sour when a netizen dropped a snide remark suggesting that Glenn Maxwell’s inconsistent performance in IPL 2025 was somehow because he ‘didn’t’ marry Zinta.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

“Maxwell ki aapse shaadi nahi hui isliye vo team ke liye accha nahi khelta,” the user wrote—attempting to be humorous, but landing in murky waters of sexism.

Preity Zinta, who co-owns the Punjab Kings, didn’t let the comment slide. She clapped back with the kind of grace and assertiveness we’ve come to expect from her.

“Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women?” she asked. And then she got real: “I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket.”

Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I’m sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you… https://t.co/cBX4SbqAwS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

For those who think she overreacted—think again. Zinta calmly explained that while the comment may have been a joke, it carried an undercurrent of gender bias that she is dealing with.

“I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with the gender bias,” she wrote.

She called out the hypocrisy of questioning a woman’s role or influence in a team’s success while male owners never face such bizarre personal commentary.

Meanwhile, her team, Punjab Kings, is having a stellar IPL season. Currently sitting third on the points table with 15 points (seven wins, three losses, and one no-result), PBKS is proving to be a major contender. The explosive opening duo—Prabhsimran Singh with 487 runs in 12 matches and Priyansh Arya with 417 runs and a century—has been setting the stage ablaze.

Add to that skipper Shreyas Iyer’s consistency (405 runs and sharp captaincy), and the Kings have become serious playoff material.