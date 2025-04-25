Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa and ‘Phule’ team pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims

It was a night of cinematic pride and emotional reflection in Mumbai as the team behind ‘Phule’, a powerful biopic on revolutionary social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, came together for a special screening.

While the red carpet saw its fair share of glitz, the evening took on a more solemn tone as the entire ‘Phule’ cast and team wore black pins and observed a minute of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Leading stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa turned heads as they arrived for the screening, with Patralekhaa accompanied by husband and actor Rajkummar Rao.

The couple’s appearance added a touch of star power to the meaningful event, but the focus remained firmly on the film’s message and the tribute paid to national tragedy in Pahalgam.

Directed by veteran filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, ‘Phule’ tells the remarkable story of two of India’s earliest and most fearless social reformers—Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

Taking on the roles of the iconic duo, Pratik and Patralekhaa step into the shoes of changemakers who fought tooth and nail against the evils of casteism and gender inequality in 19th-century India.

Producer Suniil Jaiin addressed the gathering, stating, “Jyotiba and Savitribai were pioneers who rewrote social norms with courage. They stood for women’s education and empowerment at a time when it was blasphemy. Our film is a salute to their undying spirit.”

The evening was graced by several notable names from the industry, including lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Huma Qureshi, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, and the team behind the project—producers Suniil Jaiin and Ritesh Kudecha.

Backed by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, with Zee Studios taking charge of the theatrical release, ‘Phule’ aims not just to inform, but to inspire.