Actor Sai Gundewar, who is best known for his work in Aamir Khan starrer PK, Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar and Rock On, among other films ,died after battling a year-long-battle with brain cancer. Sai breathed his last late Tuesday in the United States. He was 42.

Confirming the news on his official Twitter handle, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted his condolences in Marathi. He wrote, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute! (sic).”

Sai came into limelight when he made his appearance in MTV Splitsvilla in 2010. He was also seen in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor, the next year. He also featured in Salman Khan-starrrer Yuvvraaj.

Sai worked in a few commercial advertisements as well. Besides, he was also a co-founder of Foodizm – a healthy meal delivery service in Mumbai.