‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ trailer: The game of love and betrayal intensifies

The makers of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Netflix film, ‘Haseen Dillruba,’ have dropped the trailer for the upcoming chapter, promising an intense and twisted narrative of love, betrayal, lust, and revenge. Featuring returning cast members Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as Rani and Rishabh Saxena, ‘Phir aayi hasseen dillruba’ introduces Sunny Kaushal as the new lover, Abhimanyu.

The 2021 film starring Pannu, Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane achieved immense success, raising expectations for the slated sequel, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.’ The upcoming film will continue the story from the first film as the couple, Rani Saxena and Rishabh Saxena, grapple with their past misdeeds. Set to the popular track ‘Ek Haseena Thi, Ek Deewana Tha’ from ‘Karz,’ the trailer hints at a replication of the first chapter, now with Sunny Kaushal joining the cast.

For those unfamiliar with the 2021 film, ‘Hasseen Dillruba,’ Rani cheated on her husband Rishabh Saxena with Harshvardhan Rane’s character, Neel. They later rekindled their love and murdered Neel, disguising the crime to look like Rishabh’s demise. Now presumed dead, Rishabh and Rani live with their past, with Rishabh warning that he can tolerate anything except a third person coming between them again. Enter Sunny Kaushal as the new entrant in their lives. The intense and gripping trailer hints at history repeating itself, with Rani betraying Rishabh once more, but this time Rishabh Saxena is determined not to let it go easily.

Watch the ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ trailer here:

As the trio become entangled in a web of love, betrayal, and revenge, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ promises a dark and intense narrative, with Rishabh seemingly embarking on a personal quest that promises amplified chaos and havoc. Furthermore, an impending crocodile attack is foreshadowed, presumably hinting at another murder.

The trailer ends dramatically with the arrival of Jimmy Shergil, who interrogates Rani Saxena, the ‘Hasseen Dillruba’ in the red saree. He is revealed to be Neel’s uncle (Harshvardhan Rane), personally invested in his investigation and promising the resurgence of past misdeeds.

Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ will premiere on Netflix on August 9th.