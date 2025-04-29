Paresh Rawal on working with Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has worked with top Bollywood stars over his illustrious career spanning decades. He has worked with the three Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir- several times. In a recent conversation, he shared his insights on the dynamic trio of Bollywood.

During his interaction with the Lallantop, a fan asked Paresh Rawal how it was working with the three Khans. Admiring Aamir, he noticed his nuanced style without unnecessary fluff and mannerism. Moving on, he praised Salman for his natural style and charm on screen. Subsequently, he lauded Shah Rukh’s hard work and determination, especially noting his work in ‘Swades.’

During his appearance in the Lallantop, a fan asked Paresh, “You have worked with all three Khans. Out of the three, who do you think is better?” To this, he replied, “I feel Aamir is much better when it comes to work. The thing with Aamir is that he doesn’t believe in this kind of gesture or mannerisms; that’s not his style. Salman, on the other hand, is full of mannerisms; it’s natural for him. He has a different kind of charm, a different charisma. Shah Rukh has a lot of tenacity. If you see him in Swades and then in other movies, what an amazing performance he gave in Swades. No one can say, ‘This is Shah Rukh Khan.’”

He added, “All three, in their way, let me just say this, when it comes to acting overall, no one is greater or lesser. No one is inferior or superior. No one is bad and no one is great. They are all different. Each one is good in its way. That’s all there is to it.”

Moreover, during the interaction, the actor also confirmed ‘Hera Pheri’ with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. For the awaited title, Priyadarshan is returning at the helm.

