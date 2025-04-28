Paresh Rawal dubs ‘Hera Pheri’ role ‘gale ka fanda’ and wants ‘liberation’

The trio of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam are going to return to the silver screen with their signature quirks and antics. Ever since the announcement of ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ fans can’t keep calm. While the characters have gained a cult status, Paresh Rawal recently revealed being frustrated with his role in the film. Even though it gave him immense fame, the actor struggled to break free from its binds.

In a recent conversation with Lallantop, Paresh Rawal called his ‘Hera Pheri’ role a ‘gale a fanda.’ He revealed that soon after the first film’s release, he went to filmmakers like Vishal Bharadwaj and R. Balki. He was in desperate search for a fresh and new role.

The actor revealed, “My Hera Pheri role is a gale ka fanda. I went to Vishal Bhardwaj in 2007 after in 2006 Phir Hera Pheri released and I told him, ‘I want a release from the image that has been set by this film.’ I asked him to give me a role in the same get-up but a completely different role. I’m an actor, mujhe fasna nahi hai aise daldal mein. But Vishal told me I don’t do remake of characters. Then I went to R. Balki in 2022 with the same request. I asked him to give a different character in the same get-up. I told him, ‘I feel suffocated; I feel happy, but it ties me down, I want liberation from this. This is very bad.’”

Ahead of the threequel, the actor shared his opinion on the concept of sequels without mincing words. “You cook up the same thing when you make sequels after sequels, not like Lage Raho Munna Bhai was to Munna Bhai MBBS where you take characters in a different direction. Everybody wants to encash on sequels but do something different with the character that has Rs 500 crore worth goodwill. Why not fly with it? But there’s mental bankruptcy or mental lethargy. I’m doing the sequel because I don’t want the film to get stuck but there is no happiness.”

The celebrated ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The title emerged as a genre-defining film gaining a massive fandom. Fans hail the title as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal brought the comedy ride to life. Additionally, the second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film. Recently, Priyadarshan teased ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after Akshay Kumar wished the filmmaker with an endearing post.

