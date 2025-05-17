Paresh Rawal confirms EXIT from ‘Hera Pheri 3’

In an unexpected turn of events, Paresh Rawal confirms that he is no longer a part of ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Following this, fans are disheartened that Baburao will not be returning along with Raju and Shyam, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty. The news comes after the filming commenced, and the actor teased a tentative release. Moreover, while he expressed his frustration with the role previously, his exit has shocked fans.

In a brief statement to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal confirmed that he is no longer a part of the awaited film. He said, “Yes, it’s a fact.” As per a source quoted by the publication, there were creative differences between the actor and the makers. “There were creative differences between the makers and Paresh Rawal. As a result, the actor decided to step down from the film.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, last month, in a conversation with Lallantop, Paresh Rawal called his ‘Hera Pheri’ role a ‘gale a fanda.’ He revealed that soon after the first film’s release, he went to filmmakers like Vishal Bharadwaj and R. Balki. He was in desperate search for a fresh and new role.

Advertisement

The actor revealed, “My Hera Pheri role is a gale ka fanda. I went to Vishal Bhardwaj in 2007 after in 2006 Phir Hera Pheri released and I told him, ‘I want a release from the image that has been set by this film.’ I asked him to give me a role in the same get-up but a completely different role. I’m an actor, mujhe fasna nahi hai aise daldal mein. But Vishal told me I don’t do remake of characters. Then I went to R. Balki in 2022 with the same request. I asked him to give a different character in the same get-up. I told him, ‘I feel suffocated; I feel happy, but it ties me down, I want liberation from this. This is very bad.’” Moreover, the actor previously teased the film’s expected release time.

Soon soon ! Before the next monsoon ! https://t.co/04nLQlL8Ww — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 8, 2025



The celebrated ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The title emerged as a genre-defining film, gaining a massive fandom. Fans hail the title as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal brought the comedy ride to life. Additionally, the second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film. Recently, Priyadarshan teased ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after Akshay Kumar wished the filmmaker with an endearing post.

Also Read: After 19 years, Rani Mukerji and Badshah SRK reunite for ‘King’

Following Rawal’s exit, fans are perplexed about whether another actor will replace him or how the makers will carry the plot with Baburao.