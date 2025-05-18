Paresh Rawal clears the air: No creative differences behind ‘Hera Pheri 3’ exit

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed he’s stepping away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Babu Bhaiya, the heart and soul of the iconic comedy franchise, won’t be returning for the much-anticipated third installment. But before you let the internet theories carry you away, the actor is here to clear the air.

Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend to confirm the news that set social media abuzz. “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was not due to creative differences,” he wrote, silencing rumours that he’d had a fallout with director Priyadarshan.

He added, “I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan.”

The internet, as always, had questions. Lots of them.

From “Why now?” to “Is it about money?” and “Is he trying to avoid being typecast?”—fans have been pouring out their disappointment and confusion. “Hera Pheri without Babu Bhaiya is like chai without sugar,” one user lamented. Another pleaded, “Please rethink. You ARE Hera Pheri.”

And let’s be honest—the fans have a point. Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of the lovably quirky Baburao Ganpatrao Apte has become nothing short of legendary. Ever since the first ‘Hera Pheri’ hit screens in 2000, followed by its equally successful sequel in 2006, Rawal’s Babu Bhaiya has become a pop culture staple, with his iconic catchphrases still making the rounds on social media today.

Director Priyadarshan had earlier confirmed that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was finally in motion, bringing back the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. That dream reunion, however, now seems incomplete with Rawal bowing out.

As of now, neither the producers nor the director have commented on who might replace Rawal—or whether Babu Bhaiya will be written out entirely.

But whoever steps into those iconic white dhotis and round glasses will have big shoes to fill.