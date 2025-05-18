Akshay Kumar wraps up ‘Bhooth Bangla’ shoot with a splash of fun

It’s officially a wrap! Bollywood’s ever-energetic Akshay Kumar has called it a day on the sets of ‘Bhooth Bangla’—his much-awaited horror comedy directed by the legendary Priyadarshan.

And, in classic Akshay style, the announcement didn’t come with a bland caption or press note—it came with a behind-the-scenes dance video, joggers, a green shirt, and a whole lot of joy!

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Housefull’ star dropped a fun BTS clip from the film’s final shoot. In the video, he’s seen grooving in front of a waterfall, looking anything but haunted—because let’s be honest, if anyone can bring high-energy mischief to a horror comedy, it’s Akshay.

“And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla!” he wrote in the caption. “My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories.”

Yes, you read that right—’Bhooth Bangla’ brings back the iconic Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar duo after a whopping 15 years!

Their previous collaborations—think ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, and ‘Garam Masala’—are still etched in pop culture. Naturally, the anticipation around this spooky-yet-hilarious ride is sky-high.

The film stars a dream team of comic and dramatic talents: Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi—who seems to have charmed Akshay completely on their first film together. From veteran legends to fresh faces, this cast promises chaos, charm, and a dash of chills.

Filming wrapped up across scenic and spooky settings—from the deserts of Rajasthan to the bustling streets of Jaipur and the film city lights of Hyderabad. Expect a visual treat that mixes grandeur with ghostly antics.

On the production front, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is in safe hands. It’s being backed by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar’s own Cape of Good Films. Co-producers Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali are also on board, helping bring this haunted house tale to life.

Written by Akash A Kaushik, with a screenplay from Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan himself, the film aims to balance eerie storytelling with rib-tickling dialogue. Speaking of which—Rohan Shankar also handles the punchy lines we’ll no doubt be quoting after the film hits screens.

So, mark your calendars and start prepping your popcorn—’Bhooth Bangla’ is headed to theatres on April 2, 2026.