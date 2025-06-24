Pankaj Tripathi says his Bihar life still lives in his roles

Pankaj Tripathi on Bihar: Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi recently shared heartfelt insights about how his childhood and upbringing in Bihar have deeply shaped his journey as an artist.

Speaking in an interview, Tripathi said that an actor’s biggest tool is their life experience, something he draws from constantly in his performances.

“It’s natural that my background influences my work. It’s not just me. All of us are shaped by our life experiences,” Tripathi said. “We are nothing without them. Where we are born, where we grow up, what we live through — all these things find their way into our work, no matter what profession we are in.”

Tripathi, known for his rooted and authentic portrayals on screen, believes that these personal experiences are especially vital in acting.

“Even if I was working in the corporate world, my life experiences would still come through somehow. But because I am in the performing arts, it becomes even more direct. Acting is all about human emotion and nature. It’s connected to who we are as people,” he explained.

Drawing a beautiful comparison, Tripathi said, “In most art forms, like music, there is an external instrument. In acting, your body, your memories, and your emotions are your instruments. You dip into your own experiences, recall those moments, and bring them to life in a scene.”

Up next, Tripathi is gearing up for the release of ‘Metro…In Dino’, a film that explores the complexities of modern relationships. The movie promises to dive into themes of love, heartbreak, and human connection, much like its spiritual predecessor ‘Life in a… Metro’ from 2007.

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Metro…In Dino’ brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Tripathi himself. The film is going to hit theatres on July 4.