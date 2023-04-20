Follow Us:
Pamela Yash Chopra passes away

IANS | Mumbai | April 20, 2023 12:39 pm

Pamela Chopra, widow of the Czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today.

She was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning, an industry source said.

Pamela is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

Pamela Singh – a cousin of the renowned actress Simi Garewal, was married in 1970 to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker B. R. Chopra.

 

Yash Chopra, a multiple National Award winner and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate passed away in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, due to Dengue.

