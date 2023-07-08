Pakistani Actress Mahnoor Baloch Says Shahrukh Khan Does Not Have Acting Skills, Faces Backlash

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch found herself in the midst of a social media storm after expressing her opinion on Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s acting abilities. During a talk show, Mahnoor remarked that while Shah Rukh Khan possessed a strong personality and knew how to market himself, she believed he was not a skilled actor. Her comments sparked a wave of backlash from fans who fiercely defended their beloved superstar.

Mahnoor explained that according to her, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t fit the conventional standards of beauty and what is considered handsome. She noted that while he may not possess those physical qualities, his strong personality and aura made him appear attractive. Mahnoor further pointed out that there are many individuals who have physical beauty but lack the captivating aura that Shah Rukh Khan possesses, resulting in them being overlooked.

She went on to express her opinion, stating that in her view, Shah Rukh Khan lacks acting skills. She acknowledged his talent as a businessman and his ability to effectively promote himself. Mahnoor recognized that her perspective might differ from that of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and the general public, but she emphasized that he possesses a strong personality and excels in self-promotion. She also highlighted the existence of numerous talented actors who may not achieve the same level of success.

Mahnoor Baloch, who was born in America and later became a Canadian Pakistani actress, has also ventured into directing and modeling. Her television debut came in 1993 with the drama serial “Marvi.” In 2000, she began directing and producing her own drama serials, starting with “Lamhay” and followed by “Patjhar Ki Chaioon.”

In 2013, Mahnoor Baloch appeared in the Pakistani film “Main Hoon Shahid Afridi.” That same year, she made her Hollywood debut in the film “Torn,” portraying the character of Maryam. Directed by Jeremiah Birnbaum and written by Michael Richter, the movie featured Mahnoor Baloch alongside actors Faran Tahir, Dendrie Taylor, and John Heard.

While Mahnoor’s candid remarks about Shah Rukh Khan may have caused a stir, her diverse career spanning television, film, and even Hollywood has established her as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. As fans continue to debate and express their opinions, Mahnoor Baloch remains an influential personality making her mark in both Pakistani and international cinema.