A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in a residential area in Karachi near the city’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday, claiming 97 lives. Indian film fraternity took to their social media handles to express shock and grief to the families of the deceased in the incident.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured (sic).”

Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

Actress Nimrat Kaur expressed on Twitter, “Deeply anguished to learn of the plane crash in Karachi. May God be with the families and loved ones of all aggrieved. My heartfelt condolences and prayers… #PIAPlaneCrash (Sic).”

Deeply anguished to learn of the plane crash in Karachi. May God be with the families and loved ones of all aggrieved. My heartfelt condolences and prayers… #PIAPlaneCrash — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 22, 2020

Actor R Madhavan wrote, “PIA Flight With 107 On Board Crashes In Karachi Minute Before Landing.. Oh god .. terrible tragedy.. prayers for the innocent lives lost and injured (sic).”

PIA Flight With 107 On Board Crashes In Karachi Minute Before Landing.. Oh god .. terrible tragedy.. prayers for the innocent lives lost and injured. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/BVbYd989OQ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 22, 2020

Singer Guru Randhawa tweeted, “So sad and sorry to hear about the #PIAPlanCrash in #Karachi . Praying to God to bless people in Pakistan who have suffered from this tragic crash. God be with the families who have lost their lives (sic).”

So sad and sorry to hear about the #PIAPlanCrash in #Karachi . Praying to God to bless people in Pakistan who have suffered from this tragic crash.

God be with the families who have lost their lives. — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 22, 2020

Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami wrote, “Truly shocked & saddened by the news of the tragic #planecrash in #Karachi… Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the souls of the victims…#Humanity (sic).”

Truly shocked & saddened by the news of the tragic #planecrash in #Karachi…

Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the souls of the victims…

…🤲 إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون 🤲…#Humanity 🙏 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 22, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhv Sinha wrote, “Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don’t seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families (sic).”

Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don’t seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 22, 2020

Expressing his shock, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the plane crash, in a residential colony near #Karachi airport. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the bereaved families and speedy recovery & healing prayers for those injured. This not a matter of nationality, but humanity.#PIAPlaneCrash (sic).”

Shocked to hear about the plane crash, in a residential colony near #Karachi airport. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the bereaved families & speedy recovery & healing prayers for those injured. This not a matter of nationality, but humanity.#PIAPlaneCrash — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 23, 2020

“Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors and for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi! #KarachiPlaneCrash,” expressed Swara Bhasker.

Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors & for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #KarachiPlaneCrash @Natrani @ariebazhar @moeenpal https://t.co/PcELJRenoL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 22, 2020

Flight PK 8303, an A320 Airbus, crashed on Friday while trying to land in Karachi. It was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members. The crash came just days after Pakistan allowed domestic flights to resume operations after being grounded for days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.