Actress Urvashi Rautela who was busy gearing up for his next untitled flick has finally wrapped up the shoot of the film. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Thiruttu Payale 2.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the news announcement. She posted a video of herself in which she can be seen donning a red and black tradition ensemble with a dupatta and enjoying a boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi.

Helmed by Susi Ganeshan, the film was shot in Varanasi. Alongside the video, Urvashi penned a heartfelt note about the film. She wrote, “Bring the toughest role to me I’ll do it!! It’s a film wrap !! I feel blessed post-Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil super hit Thiruttu Payale 2 alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan.”

She further added, “This will be the second time that I will be seen in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who’s a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film. Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I’ll do it. I want to add a realistic touch to all my characters…don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it (sic).”

In the film, Urvashi Rautela will be seen essaying the love interest of Vineet Kumar. The film also stars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Akshay Oberoi in a negative role.