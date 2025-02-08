‘Padmaavat’ re-release: Ranveer Singh wanted to make his Khilji ‘extremist’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster period film ‘Padmaavat’ re-released in theatres on February 6. Despite being surrounded by controversy, the film emerged as a box-office success. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, the film boasts the signature Bhansali grandiosity and opulence. What stood apart for viewers was Singh’s impressive portrayal of Alauddin Khilji. The actor went to lengths to make his character appear as a ruthless and menacing antagonist. However, the actor wanted to take the dark tonalities a notch higher.

Ranveer Singh revealed he wanted to make the character appear ‘darker’ and an ‘extremist’ to add more depth and complexity to the role. He also talked about the hurdles in bringing the character to life and the commitment required.

He said, “As an actor, I need to be honest with the script. I used the script as my textbook.” He iterated the importance of staying true to the vision of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer Prakash Kapadia. The actor stated, “For the most part, I take my cues from what is written.” Talking about his portrayal of Khilji, he said, “In fact, I wanted to make Khilji darker and even more of an extremist.” Moreover, he added that for this project, “Mr. Bhansali really moulded me this time.”

Released in 2018, the film starred Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmaavati and Shahid Kapoor as King Ratan Singh. When Singh’s Khilji hears of the beauty of Ratan Singh’s queen, Padmaavati, he wages war in an attempt to win her. However, the powerful queen vows to protect her kingdom and leave Khilji’s quest an unfulfilled dream. Mounted on a budget of around 180 crores, the title racked up over 572 crores.

On the work front, Ranveer’s last was Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film ‘Singham Again.’ The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. Moreover, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone played key roles. Moving ahead, the actor has ‘Don 3’ in the pipeline.