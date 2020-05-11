Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok, has left the audience on tenterhooks with the revelation of its intriguing yet morally corrupt characters. Through a series of misfortunate and violent events, the makers, on Monday unveiled the protagonist Hathiram Chaudhary’s character, a washed-out Delhi cop; played by critically acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Taking it to Amazon Prime’s official Instagram handle, makers shared the video unveiling Hathiram’s character. Alongside the video, the makers wrote, “koi saath de ya na de, hathi ram #PaatalLok mein chhupa sach dhoond kar rahega. new series, may 15(sic).”

Jaideep as Hathiram takes the audiences through the back alleys of media and political power. Constantly bogged down by his family, superiors and his job, proving himself on one of the biggest cases of his life is Hathiram’s only road to redemption. As he takes this journey, we see him being engulfed into the universe of dark netherworld as he tries to prove his self-worth and seek justice in a post truth world.

It would be interesting to see whether Hathiram will fight to prove himself or will his investigation set a chain of events that has ramifications far worse than he could ever imagine.

Paatal Lok releases on Amazon Prime Video on May 15th, 2020.