Actress Nushrat Bharucha is all set to ace her horror game with Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film, Lapachhapi. Amidst lockdown, the actress managed to get her hands on a horror film Chhori.

Helmed by Vishal Furia (directed original as well), the film revolves around age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of pure terror. The work on the script is currently underway and Vishal Kapoor, who also wrote the original, is writing the remake.

Confirming the same on her official Instagram handle, Nushrat shared a poster unveiling the name of the film in Hindi. Alongside she wrote, “Thrilled to announce my next film, #Chhori (#छोरी) – Something shockingly scary is coming your way! Excited to work with @abundantiaent @crypttv @ivikramix @notjackdavis and with the amazing @furia_vishal (sic).”

Talking about her new project, Nushrat says, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori. This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we’ve finally collaborated on Chhori, which is so close to his heart.”

Director Vishal Furia added, “Getting a chance to revisit the film has been an amazing experience. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film – more so because I am grateful for all the love I still receive for Lapachhapi. Partnering with Vikram and his team along with Jack Davis has been a wonderful process and I am confident that all of us can take this film to even bigger heights. Nushrat is a very strong and promising actor who I believe is well equipped to essay a strong role all by herself. I have wanted to collaborate with her for a while now and I am glad that we finally have a film together.”

Producer Vikram Malhotra shared that his banner Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in supporting progressive and insightful stories.