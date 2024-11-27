Chhori 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha teases spine-chilling glimpses

Celebrating three years of the critically acclaimed horror film ‘Chhori’, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha thrilled fans by sharing an exclusive sneak peek from its much-anticipated sequel, ‘Chhori 2’.

Released on November 26, 2021, ‘Chhori’ struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. Directed by Vishal Furia, the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit ‘Lapachhapi’ showcased Bharuccha in the role of Sakshi, a woman grappling with chilling supernatural forces.

Marking the third anniversary of the original film, Nushrratt took to social media to share her excitement about the sequel. Posting a series of behind-the-scenes images, she captioned:

“Celebrating 3 Years of Chhori with a lil sneak peek from Chhori 2. #Chhori2 coming soon.”

The announcement reignited enthusiasm among fans who have eagerly awaited updates on the sequel since it was officially confirmed in December 2021. ‘Chhori 2’ promises to pick up where the first film left off, diving deeper into the haunting tale of Sakshi while introducing fresh twists.

Joining Nushrratt in the sequel is actress Soha Ali Khan, adding a new dimension to the film. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the sneak peek hints at an intense and eerie continuation of the saga.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and others, the original ‘Chhori’ also featured a strong supporting cast, including Mita Vashisht as the menacing Bhanno Devi, Rajesh Jais as Kajla, and Saurabh Goyal as Rajbir. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

As fans gear up for the return of ‘Chhori’, the sneak peek serves as a thrilling reminder of the dark, spine-chilling world that Nushrratt’s Sakshi navigated in the first installment.