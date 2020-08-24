Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has left a void, not just in the entertainment industry but also in his own family which cannot be filled. Amidst CBI investigations, actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has written a blog about his relationship with the late actor. He also urged people not to ask him about clarifications regarding the death case.

Vishal wrote, “I have noticed that a lot of people are asking me for clarifications and details about Sushant’s death case. I have been asked questions on post-mortem and other specific questions. I want to tell you that I don’t know a lot of details myself just like you guys and I am not asking those questions to family in India on purpose. Everyone is stressed and I don’t want to add more to it.”

He also mentioned that he is writing about his relationship and chemistry with Sushant. “I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onward and it was only since 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019.”

He also shared videos from his wedding reception featuring Sushant. “On a lighter note, here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos.”

Meanwhile, the CBI had taken over the probe on August 6 on the orders of the Central government following a recommendation by the Bihar government in the wake of an FIR lodged by Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25.

The case was registered against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering angle in the matter.