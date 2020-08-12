In a fresh development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, his father KK Singh has told the Supreme Court that he has no one to light his funeral pyre now. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh quoted his comment to the bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Vikas Singh said, “I am from Patna and without my son I have no one to light my funeral pyre” quoting KK Singh.

He further added, “No one has seen my son hanging. When my daughter reached, Sushant was lying on the bed. This needs investigation.”

On the question of filing an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty 38 days after the actor’s death, Vikas Singh said, “As soon as mourning is over, he (KK Singh) registered the FIR in Patna.”

Vikas Singh conveyed more doubt on the representation of Sushant’s death. “Father and sister of Sushant Singh Rajput were alienated. Father repeatedly wanted to talk to Sushant but Rhea did not reply. She had already distanced the sister. Look at the mark on his neck, it’s a belt mark not a rope! If he was murdered it needs to be investigated,” he told the bench.

Meanwhile, Rhea, on the other hand had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the FIR against her in Patna to Mumbai. Her lawyer Shyam Divan said there appears to be considerable amount of state interference and influence and therefore an apprehension of bias. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Maharashtra government, told the bench that he is opposing the jurisdiction of Bihar in investigating the case.

The Supreme Court has reserved the verdict on Rhea Chakraborty vs Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The next hearing of Rhea’s plea will be on Thursday, August 13.

Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14. Since then, his death has been a controversial matter for all. Post his demise, B-town has been divided into two sections.