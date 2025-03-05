Neil Nitin Mukesh on struggle: “I still message people asking for work”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has opened up about the ongoing struggle of sustaining a career in Bollywood, revealing how he still reaches out to people asking for work despite being in the industry for two decades.

Known for films like ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’, and ‘Saaho’, Neil reflected on the harsh reality of fading stardom and the constant hustle to remain relevant.

In a recent interview with ‘Hindi Rush’, Neil shared that he has made peace with the idea of struggle. What was once an occasional setback has now become a constant companion.

“I’ve become friends with the idea of struggle,” he said, acknowledging how difficult it is to find work in an industry that launches new faces every other week.

Despite having 30 films to his credit and working with some of the best directors in the country, Neil admitted that the struggle never really ends. He revealed that after every project, he must start from scratch, reaching out to casting directors and producers to remind them that he’s still around and eager for opportunities.

“I still message people, asking for work,” he said. “They reply immediately and say, ‘Yes Neil, we’ll keep you in mind if something comes up.’ It is my duty to remind them that I exist.”

What makes the rejection harder, he said, is that many of these casting directors are people he knows personally. “There is one casting director who has been keeping me in the lurch for two years. Every other week he says let’s meet, but then cancels. It’s not like I can’t call directors up directly, but I like to follow protocols,” he shared.

Neil acknowledged that the film industry has changed significantly since his debut in 2007. Back then, only a handful of newcomers would be launched in a few years. Now, the competition is much fiercer, with new faces entering the industry almost every week. This shift has pushed him into the category of just another option among hundreds of actors.

The actor admitted that while the rejections hurt, he understands that success in the film industry depends on several factors — not just talent.

“Just because Neil Nitin Mukesh can’t guarantee you monetary returns doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of delivering a hit,” he said. “Once an acclaimed actor will always remain… The sun may set, but it always rises the next day. All that matters is the right people backing you, the right showcasing, the right role.”