Actress Neha Dhupia feels her journey with the current edition of adventure reality show Roadies was wholesome, and says she is glad that they adapted to the new norm swiftly.

“If I was to define this year’s journey in one word, it would be wholesome. Amidst the many hurdles this year, we were quick to adapt to the new norm and marched ahead, creating memories that will be treasured for a lifetime,” Neha said.

“Despite the challenges, game dynamics and the conflicts, we stand united as a squad and continue to do so. This season was a fine blend of adventure and striving to create social change and it has certainly made a difference,” she added.

Talking about the 17th season of the show, Rannvijay Singha said: “Our journey halted mid-way due to the unprecedented pandemic, but that didn’t stop us from commencing it digitally which was another first for us in the history of Roadies.

“We got back on-ground post the lockdown and there’s been no stopping us since then. Looking back at this year’s journey, there has been immense learning, right from what we set out to achieve this season, from the contestants, the people we met and the situation that was surrounding us, and we are going to cherish every bit of it,” he added.

The finale of “MTV Roadies Revolution” will be held on January 16.