Actress Neha Dhupia on Wednesday took to Instagram to wish her daughter Mehr on her birthday.

The little girl turned two and referring to her as “little simba”, Neha wrote: “Our little baby girl… may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simba! #happybirthday our doll.”

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Mehr from their family vacation in Maldives.

Neha’s husband, actor Angad Bedi, wished Mehr on social media, too.

“Today at 11:25 am you were born to us.. Happy birthday to our baby girl ‘Mehr’… she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents,” he wrote on Instagram.

Neha and Angad had tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May 2018.