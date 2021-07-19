Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media on Monday to announce her second pregnancy.

Neha uploaded a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress captioned the image as: “Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare.”

Angad also posted the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as: “New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare.”

Angad and Neha are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.