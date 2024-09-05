Neetu and Riddhima honor Rishi Kapoor on his 72nd birthday

On what would have been his 72nd birthday, Neetu andd Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram to pay tribute to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu’s heartfelt post featured a nostalgic throwback photo of Rishi, who is in a formal blazer, blowing out candles on a birthday cake. Her caption read, “In remembrance ❤️ would have been 72 today,” reflecting her enduring love and sorrow.

Earlier in the day, Neetu and Rishi’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared her own tribute on Instagram. Her story featured a touching photo of Rishi with his granddaughter, Samara. Riddhima’s message read, “Happy birthday Papa. How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your ‘bandari’ Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest – she is a mini You. Papa, I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with every passing day.”

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who tied the knot on January 22, 1980, enjoyed a storied career both on and off the screen. Together, they starred in numerous successful films of the 70s and 80s, including classics like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ ‘Rafoo Chakkar,’ ‘Kabhi Kabhie,’ and ‘Besharam.’ Their on-screen chemistry and real-life romance captured the hearts of many, making them one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples.

Rishi Kapoor, often hailed as Bollywood’s first “chocolate boy,” achieved legendary status with memorable roles in hits such as ‘Bobby,’ ‘Chandni,’ and ‘Karz.’ Despite his success, his life saw a brave battle with leukemia, which ultimately led to his passing on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. During his final days, Neetu was a constant source of support, standing by him throughout his treatment in New York.

In his last film, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen,’ Paresh Rawal completed Rishi’s unfinished scenes, ensuring that fans could still enjoy his final performance.