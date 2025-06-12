‘Nazara’ song shows the tender romance of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor

The makers of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ have just dropped a soulful new song titled ‘Nazara’, and it’s already striking an emotional chord with listeners.

Featuring Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, the song offers a sweet glimpse into the tender chemistry between the lead pair.

Sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, ‘Nazara’ song paints a delicate picture of young love. Vishal, known for creating melodies that tug at the heart, opened up about his experience crafting this particular track.

“Composing ‘Nazara’ has been a deeply personal journey. From the very first note, I wanted to create something that feels timeless—something that quietly lingers in your heart,” he said.

For him, ‘Nazara’ is more than just a song; it’s a story about the innocence of first love, unexpected encounters, and the fragile beauty of vulnerability. “It’s the kind of love that surprises you and stays with you like a sweet memory,” he added.

The film, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, is all ready to be Shanaya Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut. The movie is being presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films. Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla are producing this under the Open Window Films banner.

Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 11.

While the team is busy promoting the film, Vikrant Massey has his hands full with another significant project. He is preparing to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his upcoming film ‘White’.

Vikrant recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note along with a photo of himself with the globally respected guru.

In his post, Vikrant expressed how grateful and nervous he feels about taking on such a monumental role. “Deeply humbled & filled with gratitude to bring my MASTER @gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji’s story to life. I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes, Gurudev. Though futile, I must try. Very seldom does Mother Earth get a glimpse of selfless souls like you. To my beloved well-wishers, I’m extremely nervous. I’d need you every step of the way,” he wrote.