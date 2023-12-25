Nagma at 49: Celebrating the actress-politician’s top 5 timeless films

As the versatile actress and politician Nagma turns 49 today, fans and admirers are taking a trip down memory lane to revisit her illustrious career in the film industry. Nagma, known for her captivating performances and striking screen presence, has graced the silver screen with a plethora of memorable roles. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s reminisce about her top five timeless movies that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

1. Baashha (1995):

One of the most iconic films in Nagma’s career, “Baashha” saw her sharing the screen with the legendary Rajinikanth. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the film became a massive success and is still revered for its powerful storyline and memorable dialogues. Nagma’s portrayal of a strong-willed character in the movie earned her widespread acclaim.

2. Kadhalan (1994):

Nagma showcased her versatility in the romantic blockbuster “Kadhalan,” directed by Shankar. Starring alongside Prabhu Deva, she delivered a stellar performance in the film’s chart-topping songs and dance sequences. The movie remains a favorite among fans for its entertaining storyline and energetic performances.

3. Suhaag (1994):

In this action-packed drama, Nagma shared the screen with Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. “Suhaag” was a commercial success, and Nagma’s chemistry with the lead actors added an extra layer of charm to the film. Her role as a supportive and caring wife was widely appreciated.

4. Killer (1992):

Nagma’s foray into the Tamil film industry with “Killer” marked the beginning of her successful career in South Indian cinema. The film, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, showcased Nagma’s acting prowess in a suspenseful thriller. Her performance garnered attention and set the stage for her future successes in the industry.

5. Yalgaar (1992):

“Yalgaar” is popular for its ensemble cast and intense storyline. Nagma’s role in this action-packed drama, alongside other prominent actors like Sanjay Dutt and Feroz Khan, demonstrated her ability to hold her own in a multi-starrer. The film remains a classic in the action genre.

While Nagma has transitioned to a career in politics, her contributions to the world of cinema continue to receive praise. As she celebrates her 49th birthday, we look back at these five timeless movies that have solidified her place in the hearts of moviegoers across the country. Here’s wishing Nagma a joyous birthday and continued success in all her endeavors.

