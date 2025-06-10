Naamumkin: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar’s first romantic song from ‘Maalik’ OUT!

The heart of a gangster beats in tune with love in the newly released track “Naamumkin”, the first song from the upcoming film ‘Maalik’.

The romantic ballad unveils the tender, unexpected side of Rajkummar Rao’s intense character, who, despite a life of crime, finds himself vulnerable to love when he meets Manushi Chhillar’s character.

Penned by the lyrical master Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Naamumkin’ is composed by musical duo Sachin-Jigar and sung soulfully by Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal.

The track gently peels away the layers of a hardened gangster, giving fans a glimpse of the emotional undercurrent that drives ‘Maalik’’s story.

This is the first time Rao and Chhillar will share the screen, and their chemistry already has social media buzzing. The film, a gritty action drama, promises a fresh pairing that brings both emotion and edge.

While Rajkummar Rao is known for his chameleon-like acting skills, Manushi, the 2017 Miss World, continues to explore her space in Bollywood — and ‘Maalik’ might just be the role.

The hype around ‘Maalik’ began building with a teaser that dropped not long ago. The short clip showcased Rao in an intense, never-seen-before avatar. Dressed in gritty, rugged garb, he narrates with chilling calm: “There are two types of people in society. One who earns his bread with sweat. And the other who takes away his bread with blood and sweat. I’m the other one. I don’t care what people think about me — whether I’m a villain or a hero. I’m the hero in my story.”

The dialogue hints at a complex anti-hero who’s unapologetically shaped by his circumstances.

Directed by Pulkit, ‘Maalik’ seems poised to deliver a blend of action, drama, and unexpected romance. The ensemble cast further strengthens its promise, featuring actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in key roles.

The announcement of the film on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday, August 31, last year, added a personal note to the project.

Produced by Kumar Taurani under Tips Films and co-produced by Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, ‘Maalik’ is shaping up to be a gritty, emotional ride. It hits theatres on July 11.