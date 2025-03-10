Myth, horror, and Kajol – ‘Maa’ promises a thrilling battle in 2025

Kajol is ready to bring a new mythological horror to the big screen with ‘Maa’, which will release on June 27, 2025.

The announcement came with a chilling poster featuring the actress holding a child close, seemingly protecting her from an ominous force.

Sharing the poster on social media, Kajol captioned it, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on June 27th, 2025, in cinemas near you.”

The film stars Kajol in a powerful lead role, supported by Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Blending mythology with horror, ‘Maa’ promises an intense battle between good and evil. Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film is being produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with co-production by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Jio Studios and Devgn Films are backing the project, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Besides ‘Maa’, Kajol has a packed slate ahead. She will also appear in Kayoze Irani’s ‘Sarzameen’, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. Another upcoming project is ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Beyond films, Kajol marked Women’s Day 2025 with a thoughtful Instagram post, where she reflected on her journey through a conversation with her younger self. Sharing a video compilation, she wrote, “Met my younger self for coffee today… She ordered a latte, I ordered an americano…And, she had a book in her hand and one in her bag, I had a Kindle… She was loud and strong, I was loud and gentler, she wore jeans and a t-shirt and looked at my jeans in wonder… She’s blind to the looks of awe she got, I smiled at how people seemed to smile when they heard her laugh… She asked me how I had become as beautiful as my mother and grandmother? I answered—it took me that long to see myself that way…”