Kiran Rao reveals her parents’ reaction when she wanted to marry Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao and ex-husband Aamir Khan have often made headlines with their endearing relationship. Contrary to popular belief, the two started dating during ‘Swades’ and not ‘Lagaan.’ Even after parting ways, the two continue to support each other and collaborate professionally. In a recent interview, the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ maker revealed her parents’ reaction of shock when she wanted to tie the knot with Aamir.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Kiran Rao shared her parent’s reaction when she told them that she wanted to marry Aamir Khan. “It was a shocker for them. They were taken aback. In their eyes, I had a lot of promise. I was someone who wanted to do a lot of things, and they were worried that I might be overshadowed by Aamir’s larger-than-life persona. When you marry someone incredibly famous, you do lose a part of your own identity. It took me a long time to find my own voice again.”

She added that the ace actor never tried to suppress her individuality. She iterated that Aamir was always there to support her. “Aamir has never expected me to be a certain way. He has always been happy for me to be myself, and that’s one of the greatest things about him. His family is incredibly warm.”

However, Kiran has previously acknowledged that people often credit Aamir Khan for her success. While conversing with Kareena Kapoor on her chat show, Kiran said, “The thing is, I kind of feel it’s natural. Because he is known as someone who does such quality work, so you attribute. Personally, I attribute a lot of success in life to having a very supportive and bright partner who intellectually matches me and supports everything I do. He has a hand in my life, but for others to attribute my accomplishments solely to him is a… and I think a lot of women are accustomed to that happening to them.”

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in December 2005. The couple were together for over 16 years and welcomed their son, Azad in 2011 through surrogacy. Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce in 2021.