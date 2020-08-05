Over the years, Rajasthan has been one of the favourite destinations for filming films, TV shows, and web series. The vast stretches of desert and beautiful forts of the state have served as the backdrop for many Bollywood as well as Hollywood movies. The beauty of the city and its rich culture has found its place not just in movies but also in many shows. Amazon Prime Video’s original series Bandish Bandits is the latest show that was shot in Rajasthan. The show takes us on a musical journey, introducing us to the various gharanas (or schools) of music. Here’s a look at five films and web series that take us through the many shades of Rajasthan.

Bandish Bandits

Amazon Original series Bandish Bandits is the first-ever Indian series on the OTT platform that takes audiences through a musical trail across Rajasthan. While Ritwik Bhowmik’s Radhe brings out the classical Hindustani music of Rajasthan, Shreya Chaudhry’s Tamanna is the quintessential pop star. The duo brings out the best of both worlds in the show. Shot primarily in Rajasthan, Bandish Bandits is a rare treat that brings about the beauty of Hindustani music as well as the beauty of the city.

Bajirao Mastani

Even though the story of Bajirao is set in Maharashtra, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie was shot extensively in Rajasthan. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, one can spot many frames of Rajasthan in the movie. One of the popular songs of the movie, “Mohe Rang Do Laal” was shot in Amer Palace, Jaipur, while the war sequences were also shot in the deserts of Rajasthan.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

John Abraham and Diana Penty-starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian army at Pokhran (located in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan) in the year 1998. The major portions of this film were shot in Pokhran Fort, Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market, and the Gomat Railway Station.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

The awe-inspiring Kumbhalgarh Fort was the backdrop for a few shots in this family drama, starring Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhasker. Major portions of the show were also shot in Udaipur City.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen’s digital debut show Aarya was a thriller set in Rajasthan. The narrative of the show is set in Jaipur. Usually, the beauty of many forts of Rajasthan has been used by filmmakers repeatedly as a setting for grandiose sequences, however, in Aarya, the story is dark, gory, and mysterious.