Amidst the Coronavirus scare, the entire world is celebrating World Environment Day on Friday. The day is celebrated every year on June 5 since 1974. With an aim to spread awareness about the challenges and the need for environment conservation, the United Nations is constantly working to achieve the goal. The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is biodiversity, which is actually the need of the hour. “The emergence of COVID-19 has underscored the fact that, when we destroy biodiversity, we destroy the system that supports human life. By upsetting the delicate balance of nature, we have created ideal conditions for pathogens – including coronaviruses – to spread,” says the World Environment Day website.

Here we’ve curated a list of movies/documentaries that will take you to an environmental tour.

Chasing Coral

Chasing Coral depicts the bleaching and death of coral reefs, especially during the temperature spike. In this film, one can see how the Earth’s greatest biodiversity occurs. The film ends on an upbeat note, asserting the possibility of restoring coral life through changes in human behavior.

An Inconvenient Truth

This documentary gives audiences a great lesson on environmental issues and concerns. Director Davis Guggenheim shows how global warming has disrupted the world. The film has also won the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Shores of Silence

An Indian film, Shores of Silence is a landmark film by Mike Pandey. The film documents the mass slaughter of the biggest fish on our planet – The Whale Shark. Through this film, for the first time, Whale Sharks were filmed in Indian waters. In response to the film, the Indian government banned the fishing of whale sharks and declared them endangered species.

Plastic Ocean

Helmed by Australian journalist Craig Leeson, the film dives into and investigates the devastating impacts that plastic has caused to our environment, especially our marine life.

Avatar

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar is undoubtedly the most incredible piece of environmental advocacy ever on the big screen, and it puts across the message – Nature will always win – convincingly. One can easily relate it with the current situation when everyone is dealing with the pandemic.