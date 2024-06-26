Murlikant Petkar thanks ‘Chandu Champion’ team for honoring his story

Murlikant Petkar, acclaimed for his unwavering spirit and heroic feats, has expressed profound gratitude towards the creators of “Chandu Champion” for bringing his remarkable story to the silver screen. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Kabir Khan, the film continues to resonate deeply with audiences, maintaining a strong presence at the box office since its release on June 14, 2024.

In heartfelt remarks, Murlikant Petkar emphasized the dedication of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Sajid Nadiadwala in portraying the bravery and resilience of the Indian Army. “I acknowledge the commitment of NGE and Sajid Nadiadwala in showcasing my story,” Petkar remarked, underscoring the film’s mission to honor the valor of those in uniform.

“Chandu Champion” not only celebrates Petkar’s extraordinary journey but also stars Kartik Aaryan, who has garnered acclaim for his stellar portrayal. Audiences have been captivated by the narrative, which chronicles Petkar’s triumph over adversity with courage and determination. Reflecting on the film’s impact, Petkar shared, “I never imagined my story would reach such a wide audience. This achievement is a testament to Sajid Nadiadwala’s vision, Kabir Khan’s direction, and Kartik Aaryan’s compelling performance.”

The film, which intertwines sports and the transformative power of athleticism, serves as a beacon of inspiration for today’s generation. Petkar believes it illuminates the unwavering strength and dignity of soldiers, resonating deeply with viewers. “I am immensely grateful to the entire team for crafting a film that honors not just my journey but also the sacrifices of countless others in service to our nation,” Petkar added.

As “Chandu Champion” continues to draw audiences into theaters, Petkar’s story stands as a testament to resilience and the indomitable spirit of the human will. His gratitude towards the filmmakers and the entire team echoes the sentiment of a nation inspired by tales of courage and sacrifice.