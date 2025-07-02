Mumtaz speaks up on fillers and plastic surgery: “Not a crime to look good”

Yesteryear Bollywood icon Mumtaz is rewriting the rulebook on aging, one candid confession at a time. At 77, the actress still lights up conversations, and recently, she opened up about her wellness routine, beauty treatments, and why she doesn’t see anything wrong with going under the knife if it makes you feel better about yourself.

In a heart-to-heart with Bombay Times, the evergreen star revealed she’s all about discipline and self-love.

“I eat by 7 pm, I work out for more than an hour, and I follow a proper diet,” she shared. For Mumtaz, fitness isn’t just about vanity, it’s about feeling good.

“If you don’t work out, you won’t look good,” she added.

Mumtaz doesn’t shy away from admitting that she occasionally uses fillers. “Sometimes when I’m too tired, I use fillers on the left and right side of my face,” she said. “Usse chal jata hai ek do mahina.”

The veteran clarified she gets them done once every four months, not out of insecurity, but as part of her upkeep.

And what about plastic surgery? Mumtaz is refreshingly real. “If you feel there’s something lacking in you, you should fix it,” she said matter-of-factly. “It’s not a crime. Everyone wants to look good. Even I would go for plastic surgery if I felt the need. Why not?”

While fans still fondly remember her for hits like ‘Do Raaste’, ‘Khilona’, and ‘Aap Ki Kasam’, Mumtaz stepped away from the spotlight decades ago. Her last film appearance was in 1990’s ‘Aandhiyan’. She had earlier revealed that after marriage, she left the film industry behind because of her family’s conservative mindset, which viewed cinema with suspicion.